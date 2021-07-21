Alice Joan Beach, 89, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Wellington Place at Fort Atkinson.

Alice was born on July 6, 1932 in Coon Valley, WI to Joseph and Mary (Kaiser) Schumacher. She graduated from LaCrosse Aquinas High School. She worked for many years at Harold’s Pancake House in Fort Atkinson. Alice also worked for over 20 years at Alverno St. Coletta as a caregiver. She loved her grandchildren, cooking and baking at home as well as at Soup’s On for her son.

She is survived by her children: Sarah (John) Wendorf, Beaver Dam, Paul (Linda) Beach, Virginia Beach, VA, Sandy (Terry) Beggs, Fort Atkinson, Pat (Lisa) Beach, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Joe (Jenny) Wendorf, Kelly (Rob) Scheinkoenig, Regi (Denise) Dremler, Brianna (Cody) Hershberger, Keiffer (Stephanie Trujillo) Beach, Garrett Carson, Kyle (Karly Gdaniec) Beggs, Trista (Andy) Taylor, Talia (Danny) Fairfield, Terrance (Dani) Beach; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William Beach Jr; siblings Bud, Alois, John, Marie and Betty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Jefferson, WI. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30am until the time of the service.