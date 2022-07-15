Alice June Anderson

WARRENS—Alice June Anderson, age 84, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away June 30, 2022, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. She was born June 2, 1938, to E. Victor and Sarah (Rutlin) Anderson in Wyeville, Wisconsin. She was a 1956 graduate of Tomah High School.

Alice was united in marriage to John C. Anderson in 1959, they later divorced. To this marriage three sons were born, Jeff, Kevin and Todd.

To say Alice was a great cook was an understatement; everything she made had one main ingredient, Love. Alice loved preparing food and baking for her family and friends. Her time spent preparing meals for her Close to Home family in Tomah for over 20 years was very important to her. She retired in May of 2018. She belonged to the Warrens Women’s Club and was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Shennington.

She is survived by her sons: Jeff (Sherry) Anderson, Kevin (Faith) Anderson and Todd (Missy) Anderson; grandchildren: Justin (Diane), Alyssa (Andy), Amber, Krystykka (Derrick) and Caleb; great-grandchildren: Emma, Alaina, John and James; a special “almost son”, Les Rayome; brother, Lyle (Judy) Anderson; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Victor and Sarah; sisters and brothers-in-law: Maxine, Shirley (Jake) Zellmer, Ethel (Roy) Cairns; brother and sister-in-law: Dale (Lillian) Anderson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Shennington, Wisconsin. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.