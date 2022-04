Wife of Lowell; mother to: Eric, Ethan, and Janita. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 28, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church in La Crosse with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials can be directed to the Shriners Children’s Twin Cities. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com