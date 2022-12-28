Alice Lebakken, 91, of Galesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 23, 2022. She was born in Mayville, Wisconsin, on Jan. 26, 1931, to Adolph Sr. and Elizabeth (Uhl) Mahnke.

Alice is survived by four children: Jean (Steven) Rockwell, David (Karen) Lebakken, Michael Lebakken and Beverly Monahan; seven grandchildren: Chad (Geleica) Rockwell, Tina (Frankie) Hocutt, Cody (Chris) Monahan, Logan (Matt) Magnuson, Jonathan Lebakken, Kaley (Byron) Monahan and Hannah Lebakken; six great-grandchildren: Caleb, Jaxon, Kieryn, Holland, Emma and baby girl arriving in April; four sister-in-laws: Janet Mahnke, Marlene Holm, Alberta Lebakken and Janice Miner; and nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maynard; an infant daughter, Barbara; five siblings and eight in-laws: Victor and Carol Mahnke, Simon and Marion Qualls, Adolph Jr and Meta Mahnke, Richard and Phyllis Poppe, Carl Mahnke, Ralph Lebakken, Peter Holm, Marlin Miner and Joyce Lebakken; and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will greatly miss her big smile and kind heart.

A visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023, at French Creek Lutheran Church, Ettrick, Wisconsin. Service will be held at noon; burial will follow. The family would like to express a special thank you to the excellent staff at St. Croix Hospice.