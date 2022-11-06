 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VIROQUA — Alice Mae Diehl, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home in Viroqua at the age of 81. Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at noon at the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and again on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the Liberty Pole Cemetery following the service. To view the full obituary, go to www.rothfamilycremation.com.

