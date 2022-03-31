LA CROSSE—Alice Marie Sather, 98 passed away on December 29, 2021, in La Crosse.

She was born April 4, 1923 to Louis and Amelia (Paulson) Sather. A former resident of Coon Valley and a La Crosse resident for nearly forty years, she will be remembered as a dedicated teacher who devoted her life to the Lutheran Church and helping those around her. Alice enjoyed attending music events, mentoring youth in the church, volunteering for numerous organizations in the Coulee Region and spending time with her beloved family.

The funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 4, 2022, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A luncheon to celebrate Alice’s life will immediately follow. The family encourages you to bring a memory or story to share during the luncheon on what would have been her 99th birthday. To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.