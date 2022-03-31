 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alice Marie Sather

Alice Marie Sather

LA CROSSE—Alice Marie Sather, 98 passed away on December 29, 2021, in La Crosse.

She was born April 4, 1923 to Louis and Amelia (Paulson) Sather. A former resident of Coon Valley and a La Crosse resident for nearly forty years, she will be remembered as a dedicated teacher who devoted her life to the Lutheran Church and helping those around her. Alice enjoyed attending music events, mentoring youth in the church, volunteering for numerous organizations in the Coulee Region and spending time with her beloved family.

The funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 4, 2022, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A luncheon to celebrate Alice’s life will immediately follow. The family encourages you to bring a memory or story to share during the luncheon on what would have been her 99th birthday. To leave a condolence and view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media may impact girls' mental health earlier than boys'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News