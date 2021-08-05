Alice Reid Berry Daughtridge

Alice graduated Valedictorian from Fairfield High School in 1947 then completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Barton College in 1953. In her role as school teacher, Alice shaped the lives of her students by encouraging them to do their best. On June 11, 1961, she married her husband of 49 years, John C. Daughtridge and settled in Rocky Mount, NC. Alice’s keen sense of organization and planning brought family members together to enjoy summer vacations and holiday gatherings throughout the years. She was a bright spot in the lives of many who knew her and she was very active in Morton Presbyterian Church. In retirement, Alice became a hospital auxilian at Community Hospital of Rocky Mount and recognized for over 2,500 hours of volunteer service.