LA CROSSE—Alice Reid Berry Daughtridge, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in Hyde County, NC on July 21, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Archie Berry and Eunice Baum Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Daughtridge.
Alice graduated Valedictorian from Fairfield High School in 1947 then completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Barton College in 1953. In her role as school teacher, Alice shaped the lives of her students by encouraging them to do their best. On June 11, 1961, she married her husband of 49 years, John C. Daughtridge and settled in Rocky Mount, NC. Alice’s keen sense of organization and planning brought family members together to enjoy summer vacations and holiday gatherings throughout the years. She was a bright spot in the lives of many who knew her and she was very active in Morton Presbyterian Church. In retirement, Alice became a hospital auxilian at Community Hospital of Rocky Mount and recognized for over 2,500 hours of volunteer service.
In her later years, Alice relocated to La Crosse, Wisconsin to be close to her daughter, Betty, and family. Alice’s mission to bring joy to others continued as she organized weekly “sing-a-long” activities with her fellow residents at Hillview Terrace Assisted Living until she transitioned to Eagle Crest South Assisted Living to meet her care needs.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Betty Daughtridge Jorgenson (Mark) of Coon Valley, WI and son, Douglas Daughtridge (Angela) of Wake Forest, NC; grandchildren: Allison West, Daniel Daughtridge, Erik Jorgenson and Brett Jorgenson; nieces: Sharon Berry Gibbs, Gwen Berry Ballance; nephews: Jeffrey Berry and Rodney Berry. She was preceded in death by her brother, Garland Berry.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice and Eagle Crest South Assisted Living staff for the care and comfort they provided Alice and Seland’s Funeral Home in Coon Valley, WI for their assistance with the burial arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alice’s memory to Morton Presbyterian Church, 6605 West Mount Drive, Rocky Mount, NC, Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Avenue, Coon Valley, WI or Mayo Clinic.
