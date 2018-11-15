MADISON, Wis. — Allan N. Bringe, 83, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Agrace Hospice Residential.
Allan was the son of Alfred and Margaret Bringe. They had a dairy farm in Holmen, where Allan spent his young life. He graduated from Holmen High School in 1953. He went on to earn his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D., from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1958, he married Joyce Clay from Tomah.
He was appointed to the Dairy Science faculty at UW-Madison in 1959. After completion of his Ph.D., he was appointed full professor. Allan worked extensively in mastitis, milk quality and milking management. Under Allan’s leadership, Wisconsin became the leader in development of the somatic cell testing program in cooperation with DHIA. He traveled internationally and nationally, teaching the practice of producing quality milk.
Allan celebrated his Norwegian heritage sharing fellowship in Madison Torske Kluibben, Madison Ygdrasil Literary Society, and the Scandinavian Club of Sun City Grand in Surprise, Ari. He liked lutefisk, lefse and uffda jokes. Favorite pastimes were with family camping, fishing, hunting and golfing.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Bringe. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; two children, Neal (Lida) Bringe and Ann (Richard) Schmidt; eight grandchildren, Russell (Crystal), Abigail, Kevin Schmidt, Peter (Melody), John, Gloria, Thomas and Nathanael Bringe; two great-grandchildren, Alfred and Katherine Bringe; two brothers, Russell (Carol) and Erwin Bringe; nephews, David (Kim) and James (Kendra) Bringe, Martin Bringe; and niece, Susan (David) Chase.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road, Madison, with Pastor Joe Brosious officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the many caregivers that assisted him during his years through dementia. A special thanks to Agrace Residential, for their care during his final months. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to UW Foundation—Allan and Joyce Bringe Dairy Science Scholarship Fund, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278, or a memorial of donor’s choice.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, 608-238-3434. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.