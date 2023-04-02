WINONA — Allan E. Aldinger, age 93, of Winona, formerly of Witoka, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Winona.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona. Visitation will also be held at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway, Minn., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Witoka Cemetery.