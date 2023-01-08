 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allan J. Werth

LA CROSSE — Allan J. Werth, 80, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home. There are no services scheduled at this time.

For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

