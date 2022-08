Allen “AB” Arthur Barry, age 79, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord, surrounded by his loved ones, on August 3, 2022, in Onalaska, Wis. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Capitol City Riders Club House, 1235 Parkside Dr. Madison, Wis. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.