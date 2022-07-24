CALEDONIA — Allen David Mechtel, age 74, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away from COVID on July 15, 2022, at Eagle Crest South Memory Care Unit while battling dementia. Al was born September 5, 1947, to Leroy and Norma Mechtel of Caledonia, Minn. Al graduated from Caledonia High School in 1965. He was known for his intelligence, love of riding motorcycles, especially Harleys, making homemade pizza, and baking. He delighted in social gatherings. He was proud to be a part of the AA community, having been sober for over 25 years. He enjoyed walking, showing off his calf muscles, and proving his flexibility. Babies always brought a smile to his face.

Al was something of a romantic, marrying four times. His final love was Pam, who cared for him up until his passing. He loved fiercely. He was proud of his children and all their accomplishments, big or small.

Al is survived by his children: Corey, Bradley Metzger, Jonathan Kendhammer, Misty Schindler (Jason), and Katie (Carl Klemp); stepchildren: Jennifer Janda and Alan Bohland; sister, Judy Klug (Don); many grandchildren; great-granddaughter; and his beloved fur-son, Babyboy.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Norma Mechtel; his brothers: Donald, Ray and Bob; his son, Aaron; his grandson, Joshua Metzger; and nephews: Daniel Klug and Steven Mechtel.

He will be cremated and there will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Elsie’s Bar and Grill in Caledonia, Minn.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home Caledonia Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse, Wis., for their loving care.