ONALASKA — Allen E. McCallson, 86, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in his home. He was co-owner of Al’s Auto Body of La Crosse. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid, four sons, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a brother, Dean McCallson. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel, is assisting the family.