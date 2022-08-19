Allen Fay Parr

MARSHFIELD - Allen Fay Parr, 78, of Marshfield, WI and North Port, FL (formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Tomah, WI) unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Al was born January 7, 1944 in Tomah, WI, the son of Fay and Rose (Mossholder) Parr. One of four children growing up on a farm made Al a pretty tough dude. He excelled at athletics at Tomah High School and did very well in school. He took on many jobs including working in a factory, hauling milk, assessor, fireman, truck driver and later the Gardners bread man. He was married to his first wife, Eileen Richmond, with whom they had three sons and they later divorced. While on his route in 1977, he met the love of his life, Sally who he always said "stowed away on the bread truck with him" so they could always be together. After he married Sally Lee Ebbe on October 20, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, IA he gained three more children. Al and Sal owned and operated Ebbe's Lake Aire supper club from 1980 until their retirement in August 2000. Al was the cook and kept the kitchen going. He and Sally loved traveling in their motorhome all over the country (especially to NASCAR races). Al once set the fastest lap record in a Daihatsu Rocky at Bristol raceway and was on the front page of the Bristol News. Al believed in hard work and was a good storyteller. He loved playing cards during happy hour and "giving lessons" at the games of Hearts and Canasta. After retiring and settling down into a snowbird role, Al and Sal would go to the Gulf and winter in North Port, FL where they met number of great friends. Happy hour was at 4:00 p.m. and everyone knew it was a great get together. A social drinker, he never met an Old Fashioned he didn't like (except one time when he was returning home while riding shotgun in a Jeep after being "overserved"). If you didn't find Al in the house working on something or taking a snooze, he would be in the garage working with his wood tools. There wasn't much he couldn't build or fix. He enjoyed riding motorcycles in his younger days and loved going to the Packer games with all of his friends.

His six children include his daughter, Cheryl (Rick) O'Keefe of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and their three children: Jason O'Keefe of Nekoosa, WI, and his children: Jon Michael and Jameson, Kasey O'Keefe of Watertown, WI, Tyler (Haley) O'Keefe of Wis Rapids, WI; his daughter, Tami "Beav" (Jeff) Braiedy of Chanhassen, MN and their three children: Alex Braiedy of Aspen, CO, Jaclyn Braiedy of Virginia, MN and Adam Braiedy of Plymouth, MN; his son, David "Davey" (Geralyn) Falkosky Sr of Marshfield, WI and their two children: David (DJ) "Beans" Falkosky Jr and Jacob Falkosky; his son, Todd Parr of Tomah, WI; his son, Tracy (Heidi) Parr of Warrens, WI and their children: Jarrett and Jackson; his son, Terry (Andrea) Parr of Onalaska, WI.

He will be greatly missed by the Wednesday "Dump Run" bunch and very special friends including Ron and Bonnie Mancl, Jim and Bev Krekowski, Al and Sherry Cleveland and Clare and Monica Jenkins. They also enjoyed their weekly Thursday breakfast mornings with Danny and Terre Forbes and then visiting with their longtime friends, Donnie and Gail Williamson. He loved golfing, especially at Lake Arrowhead (where he spent a lot of time in the sand traps) with another long-time best friend and doubles partner Frank Flammini. He also very much loved another of his best friends the late Richie Swierczynski of North Port, Florida and Jimmy Nelson of Wisconsin Rapids. His North Port, FL friends the "Lacasa Kids" were a big part of Al and Sal's life including Ed and Jan Chalkley, Ed and Connie Listmann, Fireman Al and Betty Fournier, Gord and Nancy Barratt, Wayne Gardner and John and Marie Horgan and many others. Wherever they went, they met a group to become friends with. While motorhoming they met great friends like George and Sue Wilson and Woody and Betty Blackburn. Their close lake friends included Neil and Linda. They still had a lot of great friends from their years at Lake Aire including Rick and Dianne Skifton and "Red" and Ron Dykstra. Al had a lot more special friends and those that knew him knew how much he appreciated them! Al was a common name in the group so you had to know if you meant Big Al (Parr), Little Al, Fireman Al or Medium Al.

Big Al said "you never know when this Wednesday get together will be your last" but everyone will be together one more time at the visitation from 10:00 a.m. to noon at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield, WI on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. There will be a brief service during visitation.

Al is survived by sister, Carol Chroninger of Onalaska, WI; and sisters-in-law: Mickie Parr and Joan Parr; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers: Jerry Parr and David Parr; and his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Roger "Rod" Ebbe, Linda Ebbe, Pat Ebbe Conmy and Dr. Mike Conmy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com.