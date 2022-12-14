HOLMEN — Allen Gene Grimes, 81, of Holme, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022, at Lakeview Health Care Center in West Salem, Wis. Visitation will be December 17 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Since Al had a love for donuts, there will be coffee and donuts or bars in the Gathering Place for all to enjoy after your visit. A brief prayer service will take place at 11:00 with burial at Mormon Coulee Cemetery after refreshments. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.