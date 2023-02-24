BOSCOBEL—Allen Gratz, age 66, of Boscobel, WI passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. He was born on June 7, 1956, in Prairie du Chien the son of Gerald and Viola (Bunts) Gratz. Allen was united in marriage to Sandra Udelhoven in 1973. With this marriage, they shared three children. Choosing to go separate ways, Allen was later married to Connie Weidemann until her untimely death and was later united in marriage to Beverly Brinks until she lost her battle with cancer.

As a young boy, Allen loved farming and continued following his passion while working on the family farms for years. He later worked in area factories as a laborer until having to retire due to his declining health. Allen’s love of working the land and raising livestock continued until his death. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, games, dice, and having a cold beer with family and friends. Allen adored his family and enjoyed family gatherings. He had a love for sports and excelled in softball. He was an avid Packers, Brewers, and Badger fan. He enjoyed playing in the old timer’s softball games and was known for his homerun hitting ability. Allen will be remembered for his jokester personality, his little giggle, and his dedication to his family.

The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Soldiers Grove Nursing Home and their staff for the wonderful care that our father received for the past few years.

Allen is survived by his three children: Tammy (Jim) Edwards of Smithfield, NC, Becky (Jay) Ferris of Boscobel, and Jeff (Karla) Gratz of Lancaster; seven grandchildren: Morgan (Logan) Turnmire, Gunner Pitzer, Alex Gratz, Makenna Gratz, Logan Edwards, Miranda Gratz, and Melanie Gratz; and soon to arrive great-grandchild; his father, Gerald Gratz of Soldiers Grove; four siblings: Tim Sr. (Theresa) Gratz of Boscobel, Randy (Terry) Gratz of Pittsville, Kim (Conrad) Hammill of Prairie du Chien, Jerry (Charmin) Gratz of Prairie du Chien along with many nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Gratz; two spouses; infant grandson, Manning Gratz; and two brothers: Danny and Steven Gratz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore with burial to follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Mt. Hope Township Grant County, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the funeral home on Friday morning. Online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhome.com.