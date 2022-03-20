Allen James Ross

Allen was born May 19, 1947, to Everett and Mary Lou (Pennel) Ross. Allen was raised in the Bad Axe area of Genoa, Wisconsin, and graduated from De Soto High School in 1965. In 1966 Uncle Sam requested his service where he was trained as a medic and stationed in Germany. While in Germany Allen was selected to play baseball for the 3rd Army baseball team and Germany remained his duty station until his discharge in 1968. Allen met the love of his life Diane Storlie in 1966 and they were wed on March 1, 1969. They were blessed with two daughters Amy and Heather. In 1971, Allen went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked until retiring in 1992. After retiring Al, Diane and Heather went south for several winters until the grandchildren came along and grandma said we are staying home to help raise them.