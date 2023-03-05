Allen James Saterbak left this world on February 28, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, on October 25, 1940, to Elvin and Helen (Linnee) Saterbak. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School as a National Scholarship recipient and was a graduate of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, where he was principal tympanist in the Luther College Band, a soloist with the Chapel Choir and starred in the senior opera.

Al joined the United States Air Force and was trained as a bombardier on B-52's. He married Cordelia Gotoski in 1963. They had two children, Julie and Kurt. After Al resigned as a captain in the Air Force in 1967, he entered Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was ordained in the ELCA and served parishes in Minnesota and North Carolina.

He returned to La Crosse where he joined the Development staff at the University of Wisconsin: La Crosse. After spending several successful years as Director of Development for Gundersen Medical Foundation, he established a fundraising consultation practice that supported hundreds of community fundraising projects throughout the Midwest. He continued his lifelong love of music as principal tympanist with the La Crosse Symphony and as a chorus member and soloist with the UW-L Choral Union and the La Crosse Chamber Chorale. Once, when asked why he was tapping his finger when there was no music playing, he replied, “There's always music.”

In 1977, Al married Julia Steinke, whom he met when they were cast as the leads in the La Crosse Community Theatre production, “The Remarkable Mr. Pennypacker.” During the 46 years of their marriage, they performed together in many plays and musical performances in La Crosse and Green Valley, Arizona.

In Green Valley, he served as Minister of Music at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, as Chairman of the Board of Directors and then Director of Development for the Community Performing and Arts Center (CPAC), and as singer, soloist, board member and Assistant Director of the Green Valley Community Chorus.

Al is survived by his best friend and wife, Julia; his daughter, Julie McNulty; son, Kurt (Becky) Saterbak; his grandchildren: Christopher (Jessica) McNulty, Syrenne (Charlie) McNulty, Andie (Scott) Meyer, Arika Saterbak and special friends: Kimberly Burrington and Kara Wilson, and their children. His brother, Jerome, passed in 2018. Jerome's wife, Mary Lou, and his brother, Lynn and his wife, Mimi, survive in La Crosse.

To honor his love of the performing arts, memorials are welcome to the La Crosse Community Theatre, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, Community Performing Arts Center (CPAC) of Green Valley and The Green Valley Community Chorus.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Al Saterbak will be held at Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley on March 24, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.