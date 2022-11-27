ONALASKA — Allen L. Bushek, 83, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Al was born on June 16, 1939, in Vernon County, Wisconsin, to Sylvester and Muriel (Christianson) Bushek. He was a 1957 graduate of Cashton High School. After high school, Al joined the U.S. Navy. His first assignment was on the maiden voyage of the aircraft carrier USS Independence. He was put in charge of an engine room boiler on the massive ship. On August 10, 1963, Al married Lorraine June Kapanke.

After the Navy, Al started working in home construction and remodeling. He started his own business, Bushek Construction, Inc. For over 50 years, he worked to design and build the homes that his customers dreamed of. Through his artistry he gained many colleagues and friends that he continued to do work with until he passed. He was one of the founding members of the La Crosse Area Builders Association started in 1971. This organization brought builders and associates together to work on issues affecting costs, designs, ideas, supplies, etc. in the building industry. It was a passion for Al to create an environment where builders and associates could talk and work together on topics in a non-competitive environment. Al was also a founding member of the La Crosse Area Home Builders Parade of Homes.

In his retirement years, he kept up with the construction world through Kraig Lassig, the owner of Lautz Lassig Custom Builders Inc., who Al had trained and worked with for 25 years. He still loved to go to the Builders Association meetings and hang out with friends. This usually involved a brandy old fashioned sweet (with olives, of course). He was also a founding member of the Coulee Region Modelers Flying club. For many years he hosted an airfield on his land, where they would fly remote control airplanes. Al was a member of the American Legion Coon Valley Post 116 for 43 years. He was a longtime, active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He was a member of the Lutheran Boy Pioneer Council during a time when he was at Grace Lutheran Church. During his time as a leader for the boy pioneers, he took the troops and other leaders camping in the forest area behind his house. He also got involved with the HorseSense organization, which had its horse stables located across the road from his home. He was happy to see people's lives enriched by interacting with, and riding horses.

Throughout his life, Al treasured every moment with his family and friends. He never turned down a moment to experience something new, travel to visit his kids and grandkids, and to meet new people.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine; brothers: Steve, George, Richard; his son, Brian (Jennifer) Bushek of Chicago; son-in-law, Doug Paulson of Marion, Iowa; his grandchildren: Seth Paulson, Katie Paulson, Stella Bushek and Marius Bushek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Rebecca (Bushek) Paulson.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Schumacher–Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Military honors will follow the service outside the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to HorseSense.