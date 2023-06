VICTORY—Allen Springborn, age 69, of Victory passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at New Hope Methodist Church in Red Mound. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Allen will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery with a luncheon at the church to follow. A complete obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.