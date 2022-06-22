 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen "Tim" Lee Walker

VIROQUA—Allen “Tim” Lee Walker, 71, of Viroqua, formerly of La Farge, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 7, 1950, to Therol and Shirley (Nida) Walker. He married Linda J. Kammel on February 15, 1979, in Prairie Du Chien.

Allen enjoyed fishing, hunting, sight-seeing, traveling, and eating out. He was in the US Navy from 1974 to 1978. Allen was the Chief of Police in La Farge for over 22 years.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; two daughters: Tammy (David) Hatfield and Tina (Graham) Skaluba; grandson, Connor Hatfield; brother, Mark (Debbie) Walker; nephew, Brian (Rose) Walker; and children: Lexi and Sawyer; niece, Rachel (Travis) Brothen; and children: Landon, Gavin, and Liberty; niece, Alissa (Ben) Baker; and children: Addelynn, Natalie, Ryland, and Ryker.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents: Therol and Shirley (Nida) Walker; and two brothers: Brian and Bruce Walker.

There will be a graveside service on July 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Cemetery. In holding to Allen’s wishes there will be no formal funeral services. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family. www.rothfamilycremation.com

