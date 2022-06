Allen "Tim" Lee Walker, 71, of Viroqua, formerly of La Farge, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held on July 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sylvan Cemetery. In holding to Allen's wishes there will be no formal funeral services. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family. A full obituary can be viewed at www.rothfamilycremation.com.