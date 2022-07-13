VIROQUA—Allen W. Sidie, age 62, of Viroqua, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse. He was born in Viroqua on May 2, 1960, the son of Leland “Dick” and Nellie (Klakeg) Sidie.

Allen grew up a farm boy and worked at his parent’s restaurant, Dick’s South Lawn, before making his way to California and dedicating 34 years of his life as a bartender at his brother’s night club in Sacramento. When Allen took on a job, he was thorough and made sure it was done right. Outside of work, Allen enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, such as watching soap operas and science fiction shows like Star Trek, keeping up on celebrity news, playing bingo, and painting ceramics. Family was an important part of Allen’s life, and he was especially close to his mom.

Allen is survived by his sister, Kathy (Ken) Ewing; brothers: Myron (Kerry), Maynard (Laura), and Arden (Susan) Sidie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Allen was preceded by his father on November 19, 1997; his mother on December 4, 2015; and a brother, Richard “Richie” on November 30, 2015.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services with Rev. Andrew Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in the Viroqua Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com