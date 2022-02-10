LA CROSSE—Allison Renee Rogers, 25, of La Crosse died as the result of domestic violence at her home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was born March 6, 1996, in La Crosse to Harold and Heather (Ness) Rogers and graduated from Logan High School in 2014. Her years at Logan were filled with many extra-curricular activities including a baton twirler for the marching band, a member of the fall and winter varsity dance team and shot put and discus for the track team. Allison also was a member of the Warriors Baton and Drum Corps from 2001-2015. In June of 2020 Allison received an award from the La Crosse Fire Department for her efforts in helping provide C.P.R. to save a little girl from drowning in the Black River.

Allison had worked for Culver’s as a restaurant leader for over seven years. She was currently studying radiography at WTC and serving an internship at Gundersen Health System. Allison loved being on the water and enjoyed fishing.

Allison is survived by her mom and dad, Heather (Ian Finn) Young of La Crosse; her dad, Harold Rogers of Upstate New York; a brother, Alex Rogers of La Crosse; paternal grandparents, Delbert and Alice Rogers of Orlando, FL; grandpa: Aaron (Diane) Young of Norwalk; maternal great-grandmother, Mavis Knudtson of La Crescent; aunts and uncles: Kadie (fiancee Chris Uchima) Ness, Jamie Ness, Alyssa Young, Annette (Corey) Pepple, April (Dave) Gillingham, Stephen (Rebecca) Rogers and Andre Rogers; grandma Molly’s special friend, Jeff “Fluff” Soland of La Crosse, as well as her cats, Mila, Mosa and Kiara. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Marilyn “Molly” and Jim Ness; maternal great-grandfathers: Robert LaFleur, and Harold Knudtson; grandmother, Denise Young, as well as her beloved dog, Bella.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston Street, La Crosse with Rev. Mark Bartusch officiating. Masks will be mandatory at the church. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the church’s website; ourredeemerlacrosse.org. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 PM—7:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will continue on Saturday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the services, immediately following the service at the church a celebration of life will take place at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Avenue, La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established c/o Altra Credit Union, 1807 E. Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.