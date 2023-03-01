VIROQUA—Alma G. Miller, 88, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Creamery Creek in Viroqua. She was born on April 21, 1934, in Soldiers Grove to Albert and Grace (Turner) Bolstad. Alma grew up in Towerville and attended Johnstown School. She married Ralph Schwab in Chicago, and they had three daughters. After Ralph’s death in 1973, Alma and the family moved back to Viroqua where she worked at the Viking Inn for many years until they closed. She married Norval “Slim” Miller in 1979. He preceded her in death in 2015. She enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Clancy of Westby, WI and Sherry (Mike) Jeffers of Augusta, WI; five grandchildren, Michele (Mike) Kraftjack, David Hoiland, Jill Parr, Jennifer McIntosh, and Tracy (Matt) Loken; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lila Bolstad; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents; both of her husbands; her daughter, Bonnie Schwab- Hoiland; her siblings, Jean (Ruben) Hohn, Donald Bolstad, Mary (Lloyd) Lavold, Art (Shirley) Bolstad, and Joyce Sheldon.

A funeral service was held at Noon on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Franklin Lutheran Church. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Alma was laid to rest at the church cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Alma’s family would like to thank the staff members of Creamery Creek and St. Croix Hospice the care they provided.