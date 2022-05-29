Alvena J. Schnedecker

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Alvena J. (Lawrence) Schnedecker, 92, of La Crosse passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, in her home with loving family by her side. She was born on October 26, 1929, to Ray and Marie (Wegner) Pfaff.

She was a 1947 graduate of Central High School. She married Dwayne X. Lawrence on September 4, 1948, and they had six children. Dwayne preceded her in death in 1970. She raised five children at home as a single Mom. In 1985, she married Francis Schnedecker. She was employed at several retail stores where she made many lifelong friends. Her favorite employment was working as a housekeeper at Bethany Riverside. She was known for helping other people, would always put other people before herself, always was gentle with people and would give everyone her time. She wanted the best for her entire family. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to collect cookbooks and not to forget her sewing skills.

Alvena loved watching the sky and was known to call family if there was a special sunset or moon she wanted us to see. She enjoyed estate and rummage sales and traveling with Francis. She loved flowers, watching the birds and squirrels and finding joy in simple things. She lived on French Island her entire adult life.

Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother; always concerned about everyone’s well-being and happiness.

Alvena is survived by her sister, Darlene “Tootsie” Trapp; and sister-in-laws, Helen Lawrence and Elaine Schnedecker; and her life long friend, Betty Lahue.

Children: Karen (Don) Atkinson, Sue (Jerry) Swim, Barbara (Robert) Parker, Deb Lawrence and her friend Drew; Jim (Bev) Lawrence; David (Kate) Lawrence.

Grandchildren: Brian Atkinson (Gena), Amy Miller (Jac), Jason Atkinson, Tom Cagle (Karin), Jennifer (Jedd) Miller, Nicholas(Stephanie) Parker, Matthew Parker, Abigail (Jack) McCann, Shane (Karla) Lawrence, Jenna Malzacher (Luke), Jake Malzacher, Jeremy (Brinae) Lawrence, Adam Lawrence, Jake (Wendy) Scott, Julie (Justin) Mosling, Joe Scott (Jess).

Great-grandchildren: Ashley Atkinson and Jacob Atkinson, Tyler (Erin) Kurtz, Josh (Kayla) Miller, Taylor Watson (Dan), Justin Cagle, Olivia and Hailey Parker, Kate Sheridan, Parker and Drew Miller, Dylan and Kaylea and Easton Parker, Jonathan McManus, Zavier and Zayda Lawrence, Sierra, Helena and Gigi Lawrence, Donavon and Mia Lawrence, Addison and Avery Scott.

Great-great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jensen and Evelyn Miller.

Alvena is also survived by Francis’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Children: Dan (Mary) Schnedecker and Jeanne Schnedecker.

Grandchildren: Sarah Schnedecker, Anna (Johnny) Deeds, Lisa (Craig) Hayes, Alan (Kadanne) Dunn, Mychele Boardman-Gandy (Chuck), Stephanie Burns, Nicolle Harrison.

Great-grandchildren: Kevin, Justin and Tyler Schnedecker, Cooper, Carter and Camree Deeds, Lauren and Callan Hayes, Kaarina, Juliana and Lynley Dunn, Sophia Boardman, Gwendolyn Gandy, Zoe Burns, Madeline Harrison, Abigail Harrison.

Alvena is also survived by many loving and caring nieces and nephews and her special therapy pup, Milo.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dwayne X. Lawrence; second husband, Francis Schnedecker; grandson, Scott Parker; and her siblings and their spouses: Joyce and Don Johnson, Dorothy and Leroy Stoda, Arleigh and Mona Pfaff, Leo and Shirley Pfaff and Ben Pfaff.

The family would like to thank Gundersen Hospice, and Sue A. for the kind and special care Alvena and her family received from them.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate with burial to take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at church on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.