Alvena J. Schnedecker

LA CROSSE—Alvena J. Schnedecker, 92, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, in her home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate with burial to take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Church on Friday. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary will be in Sunday’s Tribune.

