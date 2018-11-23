LACEY, Wash. — Alverda Doris Lien, 98, passed away Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Lacey after a short illness.
She grew up on a 160-acre farm on South Ridge between Westby and Coon Valley, as the youngest of eight children of Ole and Oline Josephine Larson. Alverda and her future husband, Arthur M. Lien, were 1938 graduates of Westby High School. They were married Oct. 30, 1942, in Tampa, Fla. She was the mother of four sons. As a military wife, she lived in Denver, Bakersfield, Calif., Kearney, Neb., Austin, Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, Merced, Calif., Riverside, Calif., Arlington, Va., Bellevue, Wash., Lancaster, Calif., Alexandria, Va., and Lacey, Wash. Besides being a gracious and fastidious homemaker, she loved gardening and cooking. She and her husband were master bridge players, who once played several tournament hands with Omar Sharif.
Her husband Arthur; her parents; her seven siblings; and her youngest son, James B. Lien, preceded her in death. She is survived by sons, John D. Lien Esq., of Traverse City, Mich., Colonel Richard A. Lien, USAF retired, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Robert M. Lien, of Tumwater, Wash., and their spouses; granddaughter, Carolyn M. Brewer, of Colorado Springs; grandson, Major Christopher E. Lien, USAF, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and great-grandson, Samuel S. , of Colorado Springs.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Seland Funeral Home, Coon Valley, with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church cemetery. A celebration of Alverda’s life will be held at the Stockyard Grill in Coon Valley, following the graveside service.