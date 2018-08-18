SPARTA — Alvin “Al” Schaitel, 78, of Sparta died peacefully Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.
He was born Jan. 22, 1940, to John and Elizabeth (Schmitz) Schaitel and was raised with his two brothers, Bill and Chuck and two sisters, Alice and Mary.
Al attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Sparta High School with the class of 1958. He married Jean Rasmussen and to this union four children were born, Steven, Suzanne, Carol and Christine. Al and Jean later divorced. In 1987, he married Katy Isensee Roberts and they resided in Leon until 2015, when they moved to Sparta. He loved his little farm and loved socializing in Leon. The party always started when Al arrived. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.
In addition to his farm, he was involved in the trucking industry. He started out driving for Swift and moved on to Schneider Transport. Al ended his trucking career with John Schaitel Trucking.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Katy; children, Steven, Suzanne (Tom Lyon) Carol, Christine; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Mary (Doug) Schroeder; his sisters-in-law, Marlene Thomas and Phyllis (Ron) Johnson; brother-in-law, Kent (Shirley) Isensee; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is furthered survived by his close and loyal friends, Randy and Mary Jo Pfaff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Chuck; and his sister, Alice Sullivan.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta, with Monsignor Richard Gillis officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Sparta.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lanham Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanhan-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
“He was always laughing.”