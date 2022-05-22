Alvin David Jarvinen

Al was born on March 28, 1928, and was raised in Wakefield, Mich., the eleventh of twelve siblings. After graduating from Wakefield High School in 1946, Alvin moved to Waukegan, Ill., where he met and married Barbara Delores Asplund on June 30, 1951. Al and Barb returned to Michigan in 1956. He worked as a supermarket meat-cutter for 30+ years. During this time, Al experienced a deep renewal of his childhood faith in Jesus Christ that changed the trajectory of his life. Al was used over the years in various ministry capacities, including teaching, preaching, and evangelistic work. In 1990, Al & Barb moved to Winona, Minn. Al and family underwent the devastating loss of wife and mother, Barb, in December of 1992. As a widower in his mid-sixties, Al spent time with his adult children and their families, while also developing strong relational and ministry ties at Pleasant Valley Church and the broader faith community of this area. In 1996, Al met Joyce Dahlen, herself a widow, and an active participant at Pleasant Valley Church. This led to their eventual marriage on February 14, 1997. Al and Joyce enjoyed their 25-year marriage, which included a shared ministry as pastor and wife when Al was called and ordained to serve as the pastor of Cornerstone Church in Winona for approximately six years. Al enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, woodworking, reading and baking.