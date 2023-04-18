BLOOMER — Alvin Marquardt Jr., age 73, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on April 16, 2023. He was born to Alvin and Lorraine (Rubenzer) Marquardt in Bloomer.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War and worked many different jobs, including at Presto Corporation in Chippewa Falls.

Alvin was an extremely generous man who would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed camping, fishing and drinking a cold beer while socializing with his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Jessica; sister, Betty Rihn of Bloomer; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Lorraine; brothers: Roger, David and Gary Marquardt; nephew, Michael Marquardt; in-laws, John Rihn and Jeanette Marquardt

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Bloomer Cemetery with military honors by the Bloomer American Legion/VFW/AMVETS.

Special thanks to the staff at Chippewa Veteran’s Home and his favorite caregiver, his niece, Erin Pecha, for all the loving and expert care.