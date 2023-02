DAKOTA, Minn. — Alvina C. Sichler, age 89, of Dakota, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church, 660 Main St, Dakota, MN, 55925. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.