Alvina Deeren

GALESVILLE — Alvina (Berg) Deeren, 93, of Galesville died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, at Marinuka Manor.
Alvina was born May 16, 1925, to Alvin and Othilda (Erickson) Berg of Blair. She was the oldest of seven children and worked very hard on her family’s farm, hitching up a team of work horses by the age of five, using a step stool to reach the large horses. At age 16, Alvina became the second Egg Festival queen in Blair. She graduated from the Blair High School. She married Gordon Deeren of Galesville, Nov. 15, 1946, at the First Lutheran Church in Blair. The Deeren farm, just north of Galesville, has been their home ever since.
Alvina joined the Merry Homemakers in 1947, making many friends during those 71 years, and has been the oldest member in her club for several years. She has also been a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Galesville, since 1947. Alvina served on the FHA board, the county Homemakers Committee, Galesville Lioness Club, helped register voters during elections and was a 4-H leader when her children were young.
While raising their family, Alvina worked alongside Gordon in the fields, able to operate any of the machinery they needed to work the land and harvest their crop. Whether it was milking cows in the early years, raising thousands of turkeys, raising beef cattle, or watching the corn dryer all night long, she helped make the Deeren farm what it is today. After the field work was done, you could find Alvina cooking and baking bread at all hours of the night, while the rest of the family was asleep.
Alvina and Gordon enjoyed vacations away from farming by traveling to many places in the U.S. during their 72 years of marriage, starting in 1946 with a honeymoon trip to New York and Niagara Falls, in which they drove halfway home without brakes. She knew then that there would never be a dull moment living with Gordon.
In Alvina’s younger years she played the trumpet, the guitar and loved to sing and dance. She would call family and friends on their birthdays and sing “Happy Birthday” and she would yodel for the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alvina is survived by her husband, Gordon; their four children, sons Gary (Annette) Deeren of Iola, Texas, Daniel (Susan) Deeren of Rio, Wis., Rick Deeren of Galesville, and daughter, Pamela Remus of Holmen; 12 grandchildren, Tracy (Ben) Crenshaw, Brent (Mary) Deeren, Jody (Cody) Clemens, all of Iola, Brad (Jennifer) Deeren of Clayton, N.C., Kevin (Julie) Deeren of Ettrick, Kurt Deeren of Madison, Wis., Kraig (Carolyn) Deeren of Lodi, Wis., Joseph Remus, and Michael Remus of Holmen and Jerred Remus of West Salem, Beth (Nathan) Rumppe of Blair and Maria Deeren of Galesville; and 19 great-grandchildren. Alvina is further survived by sisters, Elsie (Phillip) Hanevold of West Allis, Wis., Jeanette Horvath of San Fernando, Calif., Olida Brown of Lake Forest, Calif.; and one brother, Otto (Charline) Berg of Yorba Linda, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends and neighbors whom she felt very close to.
Alvina was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Curtis (who died at birth); sisters, Elaine Wegner and Janice Wandry; brothers-in-law, Richard Wegner, Charles Horvath and Wayne Wandry; and sister-in-law, Cleone Henry and her husband, Dr. Robert Henry; and a niece; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church, 20335 W. Gale Ave., Galesville. Burial will be in the Pine Cliff Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, family prefers that memorials would be donated on behalf of Alvina to Marinuka Manor or to Zion Lutheran Church. Dickinson Family Funeral Home of Holmen is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com.
Alvina’s family would like to thank the staff at Marinuka Manor for their loving care over the last four years.