COON VALLEY — Alvina Dorothy (Breidel) Clements, 88, of rural Coon Valley passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse.
She was born April 23, 1930, in La Crosse, to Frank and Serena (Neisen) Breidel. Alvina’s mother died of TB when Alvina was two years old, so she was raised by her father and her grandmother. Alvina’s father then married Viola Witt and they had several more children. Alvina helped take care of her younger siblings until she was 18. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School through eighth grade.
At age 24, she met Isadore “Ike” Clements of Coon Valley. They were married May 18, 1954 and celebrated 64 years together. They had two children, Kenneth and Karen. Alvina worked at Swift Foods, Ridge View Inn Restaurant and for several years, at Villa St. Joseph Care Center. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on St. Joseph Ridge. She was a member of the ladies organization at the church. She also belonged to the La Crosse Quilters Guild and was a proud member of Tops Club. Alvina was most of all a wonderful wife and mother, who took pride in making home cooked meals. Her specialty was beef tips and gravy, homemade soups and the most wonderful apple pie slices.
When she retired she took up quilting and made many beautiful quilts, table runners and hot pads. She lovingly gave most of them away to family, friends and the Ronald Mc Donald House in Rochester, Minn. She will be remembered as a strong woman who displayed grace, humility and taught us how to serve others. She prayed the rosary daily, took great pride in her family and instilled in us the Catholic faith. Alvina and Ike took many bus trips with friends and loved seeing the beautiful country scenery along the way. She was very happy when she took a trip with friends to Germany and Italy, the highlight, seeing the Pope in Rome.
Alvina is survived by her husband, Isadore; son, Kenneth and his friend, Joyce Short of Grants Pass, Ore.; a daughter, Karen (Bruce) Nordstrom of La Crosse; stepgrandchildren, Todd and family of Honolulu, and Ryan of Durango, Colo.; brothers, Eugene and family of Racine, Wis., Donald and Thomas and their families of La Crosse; sisters, Kathleen and family of Lakeland, Fla., Rita Hesselberg and Mary Meyer and their families of La Crosse; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Fritsch, Adeline Clements and Joan Clements. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Delora; a brother, Francis; and a daughter-in-law, Donna.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Hillview HCC for the loving care they gave to Alvina. Also thank you to Fr. Brian Konopa of Mary, Mother of the Church for all your visits, prayers and bringing Holy Communion to mom every week. Thank you to all her family and friends who came to visit, it meant so much to her. And also thank you to her special friend in quilting, Rosie.
We miss you Mom, and know you are an angel with God. Till we meet again, know that you will be forever loved and that the world is a better and brighter place because of you.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph Ridge. The Rev Timothy Welles and Msgr. Robert Hundt will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.