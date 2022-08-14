Alycia "Lish" Joy Hoyer

Alycia taught piano and guitar for over 30 years. She loved music and enjoyed the kids for all those years. For some it was the second generation she taught. Alycia always looked forward to the piano recitals and the excitement in the kids. She loved to fish, especially with Brooklynn, but she really enjoyed all the special time she had with Brooklynn. She enjoyed all the fun times spent at the cabin in Hatfield, the pontoon rides on Lake Arbutus, and she really enjoyed it when her and the girls could get a weekend together at the cabin for someone’s birthday. Alycia enjoyed being outside and doing yard work and taking care of the flowers. She also loved taking care of the birds and most of all her kitty, Mandy. Alycia was an amazing mother and grandmother, she brought so much joy to all of our lives. She would always have an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and a hug that would make everything better. Her stories were always the best and she would always brighten the room. Her laugh was so contagious that even random strangers would join in. There will be a very large void in a lot of people’s lives without her here.