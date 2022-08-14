HOLMEN — Alycia “Lish” Joy Hoyer, 71, of Holmen, Wis., passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022, at Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem, Wis. She was born on February 16, 1951, to Lucas and Rose (Zimmerman) Veum. She married Larry Hoyer on September 7, 1974, in Holmen, Wis.
Alycia taught piano and guitar for over 30 years. She loved music and enjoyed the kids for all those years. For some it was the second generation she taught. Alycia always looked forward to the piano recitals and the excitement in the kids. She loved to fish, especially with Brooklynn, but she really enjoyed all the special time she had with Brooklynn. She enjoyed all the fun times spent at the cabin in Hatfield, the pontoon rides on Lake Arbutus, and she really enjoyed it when her and the girls could get a weekend together at the cabin for someone’s birthday. Alycia enjoyed being outside and doing yard work and taking care of the flowers. She also loved taking care of the birds and most of all her kitty, Mandy. Alycia was an amazing mother and grandmother, she brought so much joy to all of our lives. She would always have an ear to listen, a shoulder to cry on, and a hug that would make everything better. Her stories were always the best and she would always brighten the room. Her laugh was so contagious that even random strangers would join in. There will be a very large void in a lot of people’s lives without her here.
Alycia is survived by her husband, Larry Hoyer; son, Christopher (Tracy) Hoyer; granddaughters: Tehya, Teagan, Brooklynn; and cat, Mandy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Rose Veum; and father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Helen Hoyer.
The family would like to thank all of the staff on 6th floor at Gundersen Health System, Gundersen Health System Palliative Care, Gundersen Hospice and the staff at Mulder Health Care Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Allison Cobb will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.