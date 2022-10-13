HOLMEN—Alyson Rose Haugen, 38, of Holmen, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 Main Street N, Holmen. Father Jim Weighner will officiate and burial will be in the Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 4:00—6:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.