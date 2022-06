LA CROSSE, Wis. — Alyssa Jo Betz “Lu” of La Crosse passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, in her home at the young age of 15. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis.