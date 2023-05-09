HOLMEN—Amanda J. Hinds-Rood, 43, of Holmen, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be planned at a later date. To view her obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.
HOLMEN—Amanda J. Hinds-Rood, 43, of Holmen, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be planned at a later date. To view her obituary in its entirety please visit the funeral home’s website at www.couleecremation.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.