Amanda Jean Hinds-Rood, 43, of Holmen, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at her home. She was born and later adopted on November 5, 1979 by James J. and Donna J. Hinds. She married Jeffery Rood in August 2006 in La Crosse and they later divorced. Amanda graduated from Onalaska High School and UW-La Crosse.

She is survived by her father, James Hinds (Mary Lou Peterson); brother, Chris (Susan) Hinds and their children: Noah, Aslin, Otto and Theodore, Aunt Jeri (Darrell) Varley; cousins: Darren (Krista) Varley, Ryan Varley and his sons: Mason and Reid Varley and mother, Donna Hinds.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dorothy and John Hinds and Margaret Nolan.

A private service will be held by her family. Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is assisting the family.