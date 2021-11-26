Amanda Marie Hickok (Springborn)

Amanda Marie (Springborn) Hickok, age 35, passed away unexpectedly at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, IA on November 18, 2021.

Amanda was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 11, 1986, to Sandra Jo (Coleman) Schneider and David Schneider. She was adopted by Roger and Valerie Springborn, and has always considered them her “real” mom and dad.

Amanda graduated from De Soto High School and later from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore, WI. While her medical career started as a CNA, she eventually became a Certified Medical Assistant. She worked in a few local clinics, but really enjoyed volunteering at the InHealth Community Wellness Free Clinic in Boscobel, WI.

Amanda had a passion for photography, which began as a hobby taking wildlife and scenery pictures. This passion grew into her own business, “Hickok Country Photography”, which she expanded to create unique and priceless memories for individuals and families.

Amanda married Douglas Hickok, the light of her life, on August 16, 2013, at the little white church on the Wild West Days grounds in Viroqua, WI. She had been an avid supporter and volunteer at the event for 15 years and fully enjoyed re-enacting as a saloon girl. This past year, Amanda was excited to expand her photography business to a new Wild West studio on the grounds. Photographing families there, was the highlight of her summer.

Amanda touched the lives of so many people. You will never find a more loving, caring, compassionate person. She lived her life in service to others, always checking in with family and friends to see how they were doing, and bringing little gifts or treats to make you smile.

One of Amanda’s last gifts was the gift of life. She finalized her life on earth by being an organ donor and giving a new chance of life to at least three others in need.

Amanda is survived by her husband, Douglas Hickok (Potosi, WI); her mother, Valerie Springborn (De Soto, WI); her mother and father-in-law, Brigitte and John Hickok (Retreat, WI); brothers: Marshal Schneider Franks and Brandon Schneider, Nick, Roger, and Cole Springborn; and sister, Bobbi Springborn Lindsey. She is further survived by special nephews: Luther, Luke, and Owen; a special niece, Chloe; a special cousin, Gerrilynne Kunert; and many more special cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Amanda was preceded in death by her father Roger Springborn Sr. (De Soto, WI); grandfather and grandmother, John and Laurel Dianne Coleman; and grandmother, Jean Schneider Giese.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Viroqua Church of Christ in Viroqua, WI. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Amanda will be laid to rest at Walnut Mound Cemetery following the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com