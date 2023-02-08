VIROQUA—Ambrose J. Timmerman, age 83, of Viroqua, WI, passed away with his wife by his side on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1939, in Dickeyville, WI, the oldest son of nine children. His parents were Cletus and Mary (Wiederholt) Timmerman. After graduating high school, Ambrose enlisted in the army in 1957 as a private first class, completing his military training at Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA. He married Jarda E. Reuter on July 28, 1962, at St. Andrews Church in Tennyson, WI, and they were married for over 60 years.
Ambrose and Jarda raised their family of eight children in Cassville, WI where Ambrose owned and operated a Sunoco Gas Station for 17 years, before joining Dairyland Power Cooperative first in Cassville, and then later transferring to Genoa, WI where he retired in 1995. Ambrose lived in Viroqua, WI for over 36 years and enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting on the front porch and going for long drives. His hobbies included softball, bowling, deer hunting and fishing. Each year, Ambrose would take his family on a summer fishing trip to Danbury, WI, and then in his later years, he would fish with his brothers and nephews in Canada. He had great interest in his ancestry and took the road trip of a lifetime through Germany to the Netherlands in 2011. A true Wisconsin sports fan, you could always count on him to wear his green and gold or red and white on game day, cheering on his favorite football team. Ambrose had a knack for fixing anything, particularly cars. He took great pride in making sure his vehicles were safe, got good gas mileage, and always had a fresh car wash. His lawn-cutting skills were legendary and he enjoyed helping out the neighbors with theirs. He always enjoyed visits from his growing family of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Above all else, Ambrose enjoyed the quiet moments with his wife by his side either at home or at church. In their earlier years you would find them in the dance halls, where they met. His love for music and singing never faltered and his singing voice was best heard in church. His priorities in life were God first, then family, then work.
He is survived by his wife Jarda; his children: Sandy (Del) Koelker, Brent (Sara), Brenda (Terry) Streif, Scott (Beth), Heather (Tobias) Timmerman Moller, Sarah (Jamie) Turben, and Stephanie; his grandchildren: Krystle (Dustin) Ambort, Christopher (Laura), Koelker, Jack, Sophia, and Annie Timmerman, Hannah (Clinton) Miller, Tyler (Morgan) Streif, Sam, and Aubrey Streif. Ben and Lilly Timmerman, Sawyer and Noah Turben and Josephine Moller; his great-grandchildren: Vesper, Van, Quentin, and Callum Ambort, Hudson, Grace, and Micah Koelker, Tristan Boland, Greyson and Brenham Miller; his brothers: Ken (Dar) and Steve (Jan) Timmerman, and sisters: Betty Cullen and DiAnn (Joe) Bialkowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, and daughter Renee Ann Timmerman; brothers: Allan, Daniel, Earl, and Burnell; sister-in-law Janet (Pitzen) Timmerman and brother-in-law Bill Cullen.
Visitation and funeral services were held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua, WI. Visitation was held from 4-7pm on Tuesday, January 31st and Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 am. until time of the service. Funeral service was at 11:00 am with a luncheon that followed. Ambrose will be laid to rest in Cassville, WI at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.rothfamillycremation.com.