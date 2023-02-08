Ambrose and Jarda raised their family of eight children in Cassville, WI where Ambrose owned and operated a Sunoco Gas Station for 17 years, before joining Dairyland Power Cooperative first in Cassville, and then later transferring to Genoa, WI where he retired in 1995. Ambrose lived in Viroqua, WI for over 36 years and enjoyed the simple things in life like sitting on the front porch and going for long drives. His hobbies included softball, bowling, deer hunting and fishing. Each year, Ambrose would take his family on a summer fishing trip to Danbury, WI, and then in his later years, he would fish with his brothers and nephews in Canada. He had great interest in his ancestry and took the road trip of a lifetime through Germany to the Netherlands in 2011. A true Wisconsin sports fan, you could always count on him to wear his green and gold or red and white on game day, cheering on his favorite football team. Ambrose had a knack for fixing anything, particularly cars. He took great pride in making sure his vehicles were safe, got good gas mileage, and always had a fresh car wash. His lawn-cutting skills were legendary and he enjoyed helping out the neighbors with theirs. He always enjoyed visits from his growing family of 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Above all else, Ambrose enjoyed the quiet moments with his wife by his side either at home or at church. In their earlier years you would find them in the dance halls, where they met. His love for music and singing never faltered and his singing voice was best heard in church. His priorities in life were God first, then family, then work.