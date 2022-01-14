Amy Eileen Eichenseer

TOMAH—Amy Eileen Eichenseer, 57 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born on December 26, 1964, to Vincent James and Mary Elaine (Carter) Bray in LaSalle, IL. Amy was a member of the LaSalle-Peru Township High School Graduating Class of 1983. On August 13, 1988, she was united in marriage to Casimir James Eichenseer in Peru IL.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, pottery, motorcycle rides through the country, traveling in her toy hauler and/or coach and playing games with her family.

She will be remembered for kindness, compassion for others, love of her family, her organizational skills and attention to detail, orchestrating family gatherings, thoughtfulness, and being a beautiful soul.

She is survived by her husband, Casimir “Cas” James Eichenseer; children: Casimir Jacob of Fenton, MO and Michael David of Kansas City, MO; her father, Vincent James Bray of Utica, IL; siblings: Gwendolyn Mary Bray, Marjorie Kay Martin, Catherine Elaine Hansen, James Joseph Bray, Donald Vincent Bray and Ellen Joan Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary.

According to her wishes a Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.