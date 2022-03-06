BARABOO — Amy Lynn Herken — devoted mother and friend, green thumb, and holder of the world’s best lasagna recipe (one that she took with her) — died peacefully and comfortably on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at UW Hospital surrounded by her four children, the loves of her life. She had overcome cancer and bravely endured a long battle with congestive heart failure to get each of her 57 years and two days of life.

Amy was born on February 28, 1965, in Viroqua, Wis., the only child of the late Arvid and Judith (Parker) Mellem. She grew up in La Farge and spent many childhood days on her grandparents’ farm with her cousins in Dell, where they rode their bikes down the hill on Parker Road and picked tobacco on hot days.

She attended La Farge High School, graduating in 1983, and had a tight-knit group of friends, which included her high school sweetheart, Blake. In the summers she worked at the root beer stand in town, and she and her friends loved bonfires on Friday nights, cruising Main Street and getting into “good trouble.” She would often reminisce about her “Farrah Fawcett hair” era and she always caused an eye roll or two from her kids when she’d turn up one of her “jams” by John Cougar Mellencamp or Bon Jovi.

Amy and Blake wed on Sept. 20, 1986, and after Blake enlisted in the Navy, the two spent their honeymoon moving to Charleston, South Carolina. There, they welcomed daughters Leah — who Amy delivered while Blake was on a submarine — and Samantha.

In 1995, they moved back home to La Farge, where they bought a fixer-upper on Seelyburg Road and completed their family with daughter Olivia and son Ryan. Here, Amy raised the kids to love nature. She maintained a large garden and seas of flowerbeds and would send the kids off to pick blackberries or apples in the yard. They had a small zoo that included ducks, rabbits, birds, guinea pigs and many cats and dogs.

In her 30s, Amy was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The radiation and chemotherapy treatment damaged her heart and Amy had two open-heart surgeries in 2005 and 2017.

Through her illnesses Amy dedicated most of her time as a homemaker. She held small jobs, mostly in the service industry. She had lifelong hobbies, such as sewing and cooking, as she was the token foodie in the family.

In 2016, Amy moved to be near her daughter Leah and her growing family, and she spent her final years in Baraboo.

Her kids remember Amy as resourceful, someone who would always try to make something out of nothing. From impressive homemade Halloween costumes to DIY home improvements, Amy was handy and knew how to troubleshoot most things. She was kind, resilient, calm and genuine.

Amy was an incredibly devoted mom whose greatest joys were her children. She never missed a chance to brag about them: Leah, an educator and school psychologist, devoted mother of four herself and mom’s confidant; Samantha, a social worker, advocate and optimist; Olivia, a writer and dreamer who has always been curious; and Ryan, a star athlete, her baby boy and her calm. Amy was a supportive mom who never doubted her kids’ abilities or squashed a dream, no matter how big.

Amy’s legacy includes a love of the little things. She wouldn’t miss a late night puzzle and she always ordered dessert. She hid trinkets in her closet waiting to be gifted at Christmas time or birthdays. Some of her favorite nights were those spent at the baseball diamond. Her window sills were filled with houseplants that she and her grandsons lovingly named. She enjoyed weekly coffee calls with her friends and long drives around the Driftless region. And although she maybe never got around to trying it, she would often scribble down a new recipe she found. She was only at peace knowing her children were all home safely, or even better — sitting together at her house enjoying a home cooked meal, where even the pets got their treats.

Despite a heart that was ill, Amy had an unlimited amount of love to give, which extended into the community. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, a booster club volunteer, a cheerleading coach, a dedicated fan of the La Farge Wildcats and the maker of the house where all the kids hung out.

In her final days, Amy was able to spend a full day with each of her children.

Although she moved away to help be “Nana” to her grandchildren, Amy always said she wanted to move back to La Farge, a wish which will now be honored as she will lay to rest within sight of her old Seelyburg home.

Amy is survived by her children: Leah Harry (Christopher), Samantha Bournoville (Alex), Olivia Herken (Jonah Beleckis), and Ryan Herken (Gabby Knauer); her grandchildren: Holden, Sawyer, Elias and Aletta Harry, and Baby Boy Bournoville due in May; father of her children Blake Herken; and many dear family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents and many beloved pets, including special dogs Brutus and Rosie.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the La Farge Community Center. Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge. Additional visitation will be held Saturday at the community center from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Amy will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the community center. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Plants and flowers are appreciated in honor of Amy’s love of nature and gardening.

The family would like to thank the medical teams at St. Mary’s Hospital and UW Hospital in Madison, especially Drs. John Phalen, David Pham, Siavash Azarnia and the entire UW palliative care team, as well as ICU nurse Lisa Smieja and longtime physician Dr. James Deline of La Farge.