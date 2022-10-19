CHIPPEWA FALLS — Anamae “Ann” Verch, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Ann was born on June 19, 1939, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Ewald and Lillian Klueckman. Ann graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1957. Ann and her friends would go dancing at Fournier’s Ballroom in Eau Claire, where she would meet her husband, Don.

Ann and Don made their home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, near Don’s parents. They would welcome three children, Tami (Scott) Schick, Dean, Connie (Mark) Schroeder.

Ann worked in local retail most of her career, such as Waterman’s Department Store, Sears, Montgomery Ward, Naborhood Bakery, Gordy’s and Northwestern Bank.

She would also support the family’s passion for garden tractor pulling, celebrating family birthdays and special events where she made and decorated many cakes for the events. Another hobby was lapidary, where she made beautiful pieces of jewelry. Her passion for jewelry is shared by her daughters as well. An avid reader until her eyesight began to fail, she always had chocolate, Coca-Cola and a book nearby.

Ann was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, where she and Don raised their family in their faith.

Ann and Don shared their years with many cats; most recently, Purry and Cuddles. She also loved to collect anything with cats.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents; her in-laws; and her brother and sister-in-law.

Ann and Don were together on earth for 63 years, together forever in eternity. We love you Mom and Dad, and we shall see you again one day.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Brad Thomas officiating. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Friday.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.