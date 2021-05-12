ONALASKA—Andrea A. Jessessky, 69, of Onalaska passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
