Andrea touched so many people throughout her life, and we want to celebrate her life and her legacy. A Celebration of Life will be held at River’s Harvest Church in Onalaska, Wisconsin on Friday, July 8. We will start gathering at 2:00 p.m., with the celebration beginning at 2:30 p.m. We will share our stories of Andrea, how she moved through our lives, laugh, smile and cry. Please join us in remembering a truly wonderful and beautiful woman.