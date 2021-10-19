Andrea Pastur Bushek, of Abilene, TX, formerly of La Crosse, WI and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on October 15, 2021.

Andrea was a 1973 graduate of La Crosse Central High School. She studied classical music, classical piano and voice at the University of Wisconsin campuses in Milwaukee, Madison and Eau Claire.

Andrea loved Jesus, music, skiing, the La Crosse area and the Mississippi River. She considered the title of God’s Country to be perfect for the area. During her many travels throughout Europe and around America, she never lost touch with the Coulee Region and dreamed of returning “home”.

Andrea married her soulmate and life partner, Tom, in 1986. Between them they have five children-Michele (Onalaska, WI), Mary (Harriman, TN), Meghan (Abilene, TX), Matthew (Madison, WI), and Nicholette (Platteville, WI)-ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, children, grand//great grandchildren, and by her brother, Michael Pastur, of Denver, CO. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nester and Marion Pastur of La Crosse, her father-in-law, Joseph Bushek of La Crosse, and her grandson, Joshua Johnson, of Wartburg, TN.

It was Andrea’s deepest wish to not be remembered in sadness with a funeral, but to have her life celebrated by her family and friends. Therefore, a memorial is planned for the middle of 2022.