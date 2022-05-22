Andrew "Andy" Alvin Roth

In Loving Memory...

LA CROSSE — Andrew “Andy” A. Roth, 54, of La Crosse died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in his home.

He was born September 8, 1967, in La Crosse to Richard “Dick” and Elizabeth “Betty” (Gerke) Roth. Andy graduated in 1986 from Aquinas High School.

He was an auto-mechanic for several years along with retaining wall specialist and welder. He enjoyed hunting and other outdoor activities in addition to tractor pulls and antique vehicles. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty”; five brothers and sisters: Patty (Dan) Moe, Judy (Jeff) Blank, Bob, Karla (Brad) Thompson and Mark (Julie); four nieces and nephew: Ethan and Nora Blank, and Katelyn and Taylor Thompson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Dick,” maternal grandparents, Alvin and Elizabeth Gerke and paternal grandparents, Walter and Margaret Roth.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601, followed by a small prayer service officiated by Father Peter Raj. Burial will take place at a later date at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse, WI. An online guestbook can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.