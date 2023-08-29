HOLMEN—Andrew “Andy” M. Niles, age 56, of Holmen, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 515 N Main St, Holmen, WI 54636. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601 and one hour prior to mass at the church on Friday. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.