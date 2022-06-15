Andrew "Andy" Martin Myhre
WESTBY - Andrew "Andy" Martin Myhre, age 39, of Westby, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home after struggling with health issues. He was born on December 25, 1982, in Viroqua to Les Myhre and Bonnie Egge. He graduated from Westby High School with the class of 2001. He married Lindsay Bonk on June 2, 2006, and later divorced. Together they had four children, Landon (16), Taylor (14), Levi (11) and Mackenzie (9). Andy held different jobs throughout the years to include the Westby Creamery, Dean's Satellite, Driftless Studios, and several others. He could do most any jobs (he was a jack of all trades), but his passion was working on cars, especially derby cars. He loved to deer hunt and look for sheds (deer horns). Andy also did a lot of carpentry work over the years. His main passion was his children; he loved his children and would do most anything for them.
Survivors include his children: Landon Myhre, Taylor Myhre, Levi Myhre, and Mackenzie Myhre; his parents: Les (Dawn) Myhre and Bonnie (David) Egge; his siblings: April (James) West, Tony (Tricia) Myhre, Madelyn (Chris Hanson) Mills, AJ (Stephanie Walker) Bergum, and Ben Bergum; his maternal grandmother, Janet Dunnum; many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and extended family.
Andy was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ronald Dunnum; paternal grandparents: Lester and Cordella Myhre; aunt and uncle: Howard and Charlotte Mathison; aunt and uncle: Jim and Darla Hansen; and his uncle, Carmen Dunnum.
Gone too soon - Blessed Be His Memory.
A funeral service was held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.